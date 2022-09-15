Trai on broadband via local cable: Too little, too late

Trai, also in charge of broadcasting, has often been panned for inadequate understanding of this sector. Media industry experts maintain Trai’s push to promote broadband connections via local cable operators (LCOs) and asking them to enable their last mile infrastructure to be used by telecom services providers (TSPs), is off by a decade. “That ship has long sailed," said media and entertainment sector consultant Anuj Gandhi, referring to a large number of enterprising local cable operators already providing broadband services. “It’s not the large multi-system operators (MSOs) but the small last mile operators (LMOs) who are offering broadband in several localities, including in Mumbai, for instance," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}