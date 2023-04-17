Training rigour differentiates companies during tough times4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The odds-defying rescue of an otherwise doomed flight exemplifies the power of sustained training
The odds-defying rescue of an otherwise doomed flight exemplifies the power of sustained training
When it comes to aviation miracles, few can match United Airlines’ Flight 232 flying from Denver to Chicago on 10 July 1989. An hour into the flight, the DC 10’s tail engine exploded. A fatigued metal component had sheared off and crashed into the engine blades, wrecking it and damaging all three independent hydraulic control systems. This type of accident is classified as a ‘catastrophic failure’ for its extreme rarity and missing fallback option to save the plane. Within seconds, the pilots lost all control of the ailerons, flaps and other parts, and the aircraft went into a uncontrolled dive to the right, almost turning it on its wing-tips. What happened over the next 45 minutes until its emergency landing in Sioux City airport is considered a master-class in collaborative problem-solving under severe circumstances.