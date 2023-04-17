Training rigour differentiates companies during tough times

There are five benchmarks to measure an organization’s seriousness about training (and staying ahead). First, the time, resources and intensity dedicated to training. In most firms, this is about two weeks a year per leader; training budgets are meagre and the training itself lacks rigour. Second, the position held by learning and development in the hierarchy. Once again, most corporates bury it deep down, often away from the strategic leadership’s sight. Third, the time that an organization’s CXOs and strategic leaders spend on teaching. How hands-on are they in training efforts? Fourth, the organization’s mechanisms to institutionalize its training. Does it have a leadership academy with career programmes, or does it rely on sporadic ‘flavour of the month’ interventions? While most run programmes for entry level employees, few institutionalize strategic level leadership training. And lastly, how fiercely does the organization capture and disseminate its very own knowledge? Does it have after-action reports, use experienced leaders as instructors and develop an organizational history? Or does it let valuable knowledge fitter away? These five benchmarks indicate an organization’s resilience, and as they can determine its success, they demand top attention.