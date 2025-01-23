Opinion
Budget needs to offer a vision to reform India's overburdened justice system
SummaryIndia needs to boost judicial capacity, leverage technology, amend outdated laws and improve tribunal operations to restore public trust and accountability in a judiciary burdened by 5 crore pending cases.
As India celebrates over 75 years of independence, a significant challenge continues to hinder the progress of our democracy: the inability of the justice system to deliver timely justice.
