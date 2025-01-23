Challenges in India’s justice system

India’s judiciary faces immense pressure due to a shortage of resources. With only 20 judges per million people, compared to the recommended 50 and the US's 100, the system struggles to keep up with the growing caseload. Moreover, the serious dearth of public prosecutors, forensic laboratories, and trained investigators compounds delays. Court infrastructure is inadequate, and outdated legal processes often exacerbate inefficiencies. Millions of old cases, some over 15 years old, clog the system, while routine government appeals contribute further to the backlog.