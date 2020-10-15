Transforming rural Indian lives is tough but worth it

One has to ensure that VDCs are formed by passionate people. Let them create their own plans, connect them to government schemes, even other non-government organizations (NGOs), and then help them where you can. This will help achieve your aims. This understanding has come from many failures. One must test the buy-in of the community, and also the convening power of the VDC, and then see that it’s working well before granting any funds to the village. You might have to be a bit hard hearted at this stage, but believe me, it’s worth it. Ensure that every household contributes something. This gives them a stake in the process. They could, for example, pay a small proportion of the cost of, say, a toilet. Or it could be in the form of shramdaan (voluntary labour). They must feel a strong sense of ownership and pride.