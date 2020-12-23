Treat Bitcoin like a punt, and not as an investment

But, if you identified yourself as a zero-risk investor in March 2020 when the equity markets fell 30%, and some debt funds froze, are you serious about what you are about to do dabbling in something that can lose half its value in a day—as it did in March 2018 – or get an adrenalin rush and more than double in a day, as it did in November 2017? If volatility in stocks keeps you in FDs, what are you even thinking of when you think you can take the roller coaster ride of a cryptocurrency?