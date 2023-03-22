On Tuesday, Delhi shook. It was a rude yet timely reminder for the country to come to grips with our gaping lack of earthquake preparedness—if one was needed after parts of Turkey and Syria were devastated by seismic shocks a few weeks ago. The Turkish earthquake caused a loss of over 44,000 precious lives and economic damage placed at $34.2 billion, equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s GDP, pushing the country back sharply. It is estimated that just clearing the debris from various sites within Turkey could take as long as 2-3 years.

An earthquake is a natural calamity that occurs without warning. The closest to a warning may be pre-tremors that precede a big earthquake. It was in this context that Delhi’s shake-up, caused by a quake with its epicentre in Afghanistan, raised concern. It is well known that India’s capital in particular and north India in general lie on top of three active seismic fault-lines, which has led this region to be classified under Seismic Zone-IV, only one step lower than the most dangerous Seismic categorization of Zone-V. Many experts have expressed concern over the frequency of tremors in the wider region in the recent past, as these could possibly be signs of pent-up energy in the tectonic plates beneath the earth’s surface, which heightens the risk of a sudden release with potentially deadly consequences.

The government’s contingency plan for an unfortunate yet plausible scenario of a high-intensity earthquake must be multi-faceted, encompassing a slew of dimensions, such as enforcement of building codes and by-laws, robust training drills for all and sundry, capacity creation among people to administer on-the-spot first aid and conduct triage operations, and lastly, adequate provisions within our healthcare set-up to address a crisis that might involve a sudden insurge of casualties in unprecedented proportions.

“Earthquakes don’t kill people; buildings do," said Cameron Sinclair, the UK-based pioneer of socially responsive architecture. In this context, Delhi’s ever-increasing population and patchily regulated construction boom—including multi-storeyed apartment blocks, huge factory buildings and gigantic malls—have put the National Capital Region at high risk. The advent of building by-laws is a recent phenomenon in India, and even if one discounts a lack of proper reinforcement of these by-laws by local administrations, the older constructions in themselves pose a significant risk. It should be remembered that Delhi is home to many legacy buildings, some of which date back to more than a century, whose safety under stress is suspect.

In such a scenario, audits of building resilience are a must. Structures that are scientifically found unsafe would need to be retro-reinforced, or even demolished in a systematic manner in some cases.

This would be akin to the National Green Tribunal’s initiative to keep older vehicles off the streets of Delhi so that tighter emission norms can be met.

While older buildings must be assessed closely, even newer buildings would require some level of auditing. A preliminary study found the most prominent cause for the wide destruction brought about by Turkey’s earthquake to be a dilution of building-quality codes for relatively new construction.

The next important issue would be the human element and capacity building. Most people in India are not aware of ‘Dos and Donts’ in case of an earthquake and could be caught unaware of these. Training needs to be imparted to school children, doctors, paramedics and the whole population in general on warnings and safety measures during an earthquake and evacuations afterwards. Orientation sessions and drills need to be planned and practised by the welfare associations of residential colonies for the evacuation of residents, especially those who inhabit higher floors in high-rises. School children and teachers need to be made aware of how it is best done. It is noteworthy that in Japan, which has a history of quakes, such earthquake drills are routinely held even in elementary schools.

Our health infrastructure must never be caught unprepared for a mass calamity. It is vital that hospitals remain functional during such emergencies for treatment of the injured if—and even as—inflows turn voluminous. ‘Surge capacity’ needs to be created, especially for operation theatres, so that we can effectively deal with orthopaedic, neurosurgical and crush injuries. Quake trauma centres need to be earmarked, as specialized and dedicated medical resources would be needed quickly at disproportionate scale.

At the administrative level, an efficient command system needs to be kept ready for a better coordinated response. This would include multiple responders, such as the police, home guards, fire department and the emergency medical system, and could be facilitated by the deployment of Internet-of-Things technology. We should have in place a plan to effectively pool medical resources across the public and private sectors.

Lastly, we should sensitize citizens to stay equipped with at least rudimentary emergency kits and survival stocks that could last at least a few days should an earthquake’s impact leave them trapped. This would go a long way in reducing the pressure on an already overwhelmed healthcare system in the event of such a tragedy.

It is important that we prepare ourselves to deal with a scenario consistent with the risks of Seismic Zone-IV. Such an event, we hope, never occurs. But preparedness is necessary to help the nation respond appropriately, save lives and build back better if it does.

Deepti Chhabra Wahi is a paediatrician pursuing a PhD in health emergencies and disasters at the School of Public Health and Safety at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran.