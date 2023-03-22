Tremors of another quake should prompt preparedness5 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Our National Capital Region is in a seismic zone that requires a comprehensive response plan kept ready
On Tuesday, Delhi shook. It was a rude yet timely reminder for the country to come to grips with our gaping lack of earthquake preparedness—if one was needed after parts of Turkey and Syria were devastated by seismic shocks a few weeks ago. The Turkish earthquake caused a loss of over 44,000 precious lives and economic damage placed at $34.2 billion, equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s GDP, pushing the country back sharply. It is estimated that just clearing the debris from various sites within Turkey could take as long as 2-3 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×