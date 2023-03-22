Tremors of another quake should prompt preparedness

The next important issue would be the human element and capacity building. Most people in India are not aware of ‘Dos and Donts’ in case of an earthquake and could be caught unaware of these. Training needs to be imparted to school children, doctors, paramedics and the whole population in general on warnings and safety measures during an earthquake and evacuations afterwards. Orientation sessions and drills need to be planned and practised by the welfare associations of residential colonies for the evacuation of residents, especially those who inhabit higher floors in high-rises. School children and teachers need to be made aware of how it is best done. It is noteworthy that in Japan, which has a history of quakes, such earthquake drills are routinely held even in elementary schools.