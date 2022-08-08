Trends in IT services point to platforms for gig workers5 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Service firms could turn into trading zones for assorted services as the gig economy takes hold
Some years ago, I wrote in IT Matters that we will see a fundamental shift in how services are delivered by information technology (IT) firms, where managing large employee pools would become passe. I was challenged by many IT service executives who saw their key differentiator being the quality of the people they were hiring. Some of them said that their people were their assets, and that it was up to their managers “to make sure they went home happy" (and presumably returned to work the next day).