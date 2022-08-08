Trends in IT services point to platforms for gig workers

At the time, I said that the truth is that IT services firms, as we have come to know and accept them in business parlance, will inexorably become outmoded models for the contracting of IT services. This was during the pre-covid era when big deals were still the norm and it was natural for client companies to choose one or maybe two vendors to work with for all their IT-service needs. I spent over a decade advising clients and directly negotiating such multi-billion-dollar mega deals on their behalf. These were with large IT services firms to which work was being outsourced. Many of these deals also had significant M&A components. Even when a merger or an acquisition was not on the cards, the transfer of IT staff from client to outsourcer was certainly front and centre during many of these negotiations.