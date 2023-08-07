The world economy seems stranded with uncertainty attempting to answer the key question of whether policymakers have managed to force a sustainable downward trend in inflation without a hard landing. This goldilocks condition, while most pleasing, continues to be questioned every now and then causing ample repricing of policy actions and risk sentiments. While economic data is patchy on the global front, it holds well overall for now, especially in the US. While the divergence between the performance of manufacturing-service sector remains at record high levels, the robust labour market is the key to holding growth firm. On the other hand, global inflation seems to have peaked, although core inflation still remains a point of concern. Threatening the comforting downward trend in inflation is the fear of supply side inflation recently, led by the resurgence of geopolitics/trade restrictions along with tightening oil markets.

In this backdrop, policymakers will be beginning to wonder to move or not to without crimping the global economy. On one hand, the impact of monetary policy lag is still to play out entirely, with the credit conditions beginning to, only now, show reasonable tightness; on the other, the sticky core inflation and recent supply side risks continue to add to the dilemma.

We believe the US Federal Reserve will tread carefully while balancing these risks and prefer to stay on hold for long—reinforcing higher for longer approach. Meanwhile, given higher inflationary pressure in Europe, we expect the European Central Bank to hike by 25 basis points and the Bank of England by 50-75 basis points . A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Notably, while the monetary tightening is approaching its last leg, we do not foresee a rate cutting cycle in the near future, given that the fight against inflation is far from over.

As the global uncertain environment unfolds, the members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee in the upcoming meeting face additional domestic challenges. The headline consumer price inflation is expected to surge above the monetary policy committee’s upper threshold limit of 6% for the first time in five months (Kotak estimates at 6.43% compared to 4.81% in June), with vegetable prices being the key miscreant. Besides vegetables, continued upside pressure on prices of cereals and pulses remains a point of stress. We, thus, expect the food inflation to surge to 9.4% in July compared to 4.5% in June. The food inflation is expected to further inch higher into double digits in August, pushing the headline CPI figure to around 7%.

Providing some comfort to the monetary policy committee will be the moderating trend of core inflation, which has been benefitting from a favourable base effect and lagged pass-through of the easing global commodity prices. We expect the July core inflation to slip to sub-5% for the first time in three years. More so, the CPI inflation excluding vegetables is expected to remain steady at around 5.1% in July compared to 5.2% in June.

Nonetheless, the 2QFY24 CPI inflation is expected to now average ~6.7% compared to RBI’s estimate of 5.2%. Clearly, the upward revisions to 2QFY24 and 3QFY24 will need to be to the tune of 150-30bps respectively. However, in 4QFY24, we expect significant normalization of prices in the perishable food items, helping the headline inflation to inch comfortably to sub-5% (although still far from MPC’s medium-term target of 4%).

Overall, given that the erratic monsoon continues to threaten the near-term inflation trajectory, we expect the MPC-RBI to revise the FY24 inflation upwards by an average of 30-40bps from June’s projection of 5.1%. In the current uncertain environment, we expect the MPC to lean towards a wait and watch mode while providing a hawkish guidance. Needless to mention, the MPC will emphasize the need for agility and data dependence.

While the near-term risks for tighter monetary policy may have increased, we retain and reinforce our view of a prolonged pause by the MPC, especially as the upside to inflation is driven mostly by select food items.

The author is the chief economist of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The views and opinion expressed in the column are personal and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the organisation or the Kotak group.