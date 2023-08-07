Tricky query on inflation that everyone ducks

The world economy seems stranded with uncertainty attempting to answer the key question of whether policymakers have managed to force a sustainable downward trend in inflation without a hard landing. This goldilocks condition, while most pleasing, continues to be questioned every now and then causing ample repricing of policy actions and risk sentiments. While economic data is patchy on the global front, it holds well overall for now, especially in the US. While the divergence between the performance of manufacturing-service sector remains at record high levels, the robust labour market is the key to holding growth firm. On the other hand, global inflation seems to have peaked, although core inflation still remains a point of concern. Threatening the comforting downward trend in inflation is the fear of supply side inflation recently, led by the resurgence of geopolitics/trade restrictions along with tightening oil markets.

