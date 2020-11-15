Trump may have been defeated but Trumpism certainly has not

Republicans, too, will face a day of reckoning before long. Having made the Faustian bargain of embracing Trump, centrist members of the Grand Old Party are going to find it difficult to escape the snare of his embrace. Much as the Democrats are torn between the left and the centre, the Republicans, in particular their senior leaders, must decide if they want to reclaim their old ground of centrist and sober conservatism, or drift further to the populist and ethno-nationalistic right. If both parties are polarized to their respective extreme positions, the hollowing out of the political centre will leave many middle-of-the road voters of either or no party affiliation the unsavoury choice of picking between the ideologies of two problematic fringe groups.