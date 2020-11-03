Trump stormed the internet just before US election day

According to The New York Times, the dates just before election day were decided almost a year ago, months before Biden secured the Democratic nomination. Trump’s campaign worked closely with Google Inc and locked in the key dates of 1, 2 and 3 November. For this, it used special early access that it was granted as part of an incentive programme for “big advertisers". In 2019, the DNC did not know who its nominee would be, and had not spent “enough" with Google during the year to qualify for this incentive scheme. It seems that Trump’s campaign had the foresight to work with Google and plan the most important dates to reach voters just before they cast their ballots. Its spokespersons as well as the Trump campaign’s backer, Fox News, claimed that this was indeed the case, and that Republicans had scored a masterstroke.