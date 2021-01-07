Trump’s final act exemplifies an attitude he’s long displayed

Fomenting violence wasn’t a solo act. Trump was surrounded by enablers at his rally and propped up by loyalists in Congress. It has been thus ever since he rolled down a Trump Tower escalator in the summer of 2015 to announce his presidential bid. Too few resisted him back then, and too few took him seriously until it was too late. Even now, after Trump’s lawlessness have been on display for years, many in his party and inner circle keep facilitating his predations. Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican who was one of the ringleaders in a push Wednesday to scar, if not stop, the certification of the presidential election, was fulminating about voting fraud on the Senate floor just as rioters began stalking the Capitol. Claiming that he was “not arguing for setting aside the result of this election", he nonetheless said that voters’ concerns that the election might be rigged should be “taken seriously".