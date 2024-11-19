Trump’s return: There are many small reasons but three big ones
Summary
- The outcome of America’s presidential election wasn’t just about who ran and on what campaign planks this time around. It was in line with a few global trends that has deeper implications for.
The US elections are over and the outcome is an uncontestable victory for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Trump got 50.4% of the national vote, a margin of more than 2 percentage points over Kamala Harris. This signals a decisive victory by recent US election standards. He won all seven swing states and got about the same number of votes in 2024 as in 2020 (Harris got 10 million fewer than Joe Biden had that year).