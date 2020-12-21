Turning inflows of money into productive capital formation

With that spirit in mind, here are some suggestions: (i) Simplify the goods and services tax (GST), reduce rates, and bet on transaction volumes instead; A ‘neutral rate’ (to maintain pre-GST revenues) need not be a line in the sand. (ii) Direct taxes are still a maze; in fact, last year’s budget re-introduces too many slabs; the angel tax is still riddled with too many conditions. Simplify them. If a small fraction of ineligible startups take advantage of the provisions, so be it. The riders attached to claiming exemption from angel tax are indicative of a mindset that, in the context of a world that is going to evolve, needs to change. (iii) In August, a blog post narrating the travails of a young aspiring entrepreneur in Maharashtra did the rounds. His story is available still here (https://tinyurl.com/yc6k58lg). All states must replicate this exercise: identify bottlenecks, set up a time-bound programme to look at these afresh, and remove unwanted procedures, requirements and compliances. This would be the single biggest reform needed for India to absorb copious capital inflows and put them into productive capital formation. (iv) The government has introduced new criteria for the categorization of enterprises into micro, small and medium slots, based on both investment and sales turnover. However, it diluted the usefulness of it by stipulating that enterprises which exceed either one of the two would graduate to the next group. That defeats the purpose. Micro businesses should be helped in shedding their fear of growth. Therefore, micro enterprises should be given ‘small’ status only if they cross both turnover and investment thresholds. Further, they should be allowed to enjoy all non-tax concessions at least for two more years after they eventually graduate to the ‘small’ category. (v) The government should cease being India’s biggest litigant; evolve parameters for litigation.