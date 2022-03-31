On 17 March, when Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India resumed news channel ratings after a gap of 16 months, they (ratings) did what they do best—spark news channel wars. Some broadcasters of Hindi news published ads claiming leadership. Others claimed bigger market shares privately.

Some celebrated the return of news ratings, yet others, like NDTV, pulled out of BARC data as it still feels the sample size is too small and easily manipulated.

Media buyers at advertising agencies are, however, in no hurry to declare winners and losers just yet. Most said they need to study the numbers before making their buying decisions based on channel performance.

BARC decided to release audience estimates for the news genre based on a four-week rolling average every week.

Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi at Dentsu International, said though the old order in news had changed compared to when the ratings were suspended, the data must be read with caution. “We’d wait at least eight to 13 weeks to see if the numbers are stable and to draw conclusions," she said.

Besides, news broadcasters must address another immediate challenge instead of bickering over positions. “Bigger worry is that the overall GRPs (gross rating points) that news used to deliver has gone down," she said. Gross Rating Point is the percentage of a specific target group that is reached for a specific duration by a particular show or day-part. For advertising purposes, the duration usually taken is 30 seconds; for programming, 30 minutes. “Instead of rankings, we must worry that the overall chunk has reduced," she said.

Agreed Sachin Malik, media controller at Rediffusion SmartMedia: “News genre GRPs have declined by around 20-30%. The decline is between when the ratings stopped in 2020 and now in 2022. The gap is huge," he said.

Dwibedy attributes this to eyeballs moving to streaming services and consumption of news on digital platforms. “There is a shift happening. We can see and say it by experience though there is no single measurement\metric that can prove this. Look at how independent news sites, newspaper websites, and news sites of TV channels are growing. That’s where consumption is moving," she said.

A person familiar with BARC’s operations said 2020 had higher news GRPs because pandemic news was the bigger pull in the absence of any fresh content on entertainment channels or live sports. News genre share also spiked from 7% to 21% during that period, he explained. “After the peak, the decline was natural in terms of relative shares though, in absolute terms, news may still be growing," he said.

Paritosh Joshi, principal at Provocateur Advisory, a media advisory practice, is principally opposed to the use of GRPs for buying news. “It is tiresome to keep reminding that BARC actually gave up the relative vocabulary years ago. So, the only number that we should talk about is in absolute audience terms rather than in relative audience terms. The buying community uses relative audiences to drive ad rates down," he said.

He argues that TV households in India have grown from about 65 million 20 years ago to more than 200 million now, and using GRPs when the whole TV universe has expanded makes little sense. As per revised estimates by BARC, TV Households for March 2021 grew 6.9% to 210 million compared to 197 million in 2018.

However, Joshi said any decline in numbers could be pinned to severe news fatigue, making people want to go elsewhere. With the government lifting all restrictions, offices, retail, and recreation opening up, screen time is now probably shared with out-of-home entertainment, including cinema.

“Besides, content on OTT platforms has seen a massive increase, and the pricing is very attractive," he added.

Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia, said India is news hungry, and the consumption of news on TV is still dominant despite online options being available.

“Given that it is very localized, it is a great entry for many local/new brands to get into the TV space for the first time. The success of news fuels brand ambitions and helps create future national brands."

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pre-ssing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

