Twist in the tale of the Möbius strip

NEW DELHI :Remember your first Möbius strip? I don’t. But I remember, every time I made one, a sense of wonder at what was about to happen. A two-sided strip of paper, just like every other, suddenly turns one-sided. Two distinct edges, and suddenly they’re one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Then you should wield a pair of scissors on your Möbius strip. Cut down the middle and you have something unexpected and fascinating. Cut about a third of the way in from the edge, and as you go around the strip, you’re suddenly a third of the way from the other edge, and when done, you have something else unexpected and fascinating. I won’t tell you what these two results are—best to marvel at on your own. But I defy you to predict what the cuts will do.

So, what are these marvellous strips? Take a long, narrow strip of paper—perhaps an inch wide, a foot long. Make a loop with it, bringing the ends together. But here’s the kicker: just before you join the ends, twist one of them so the top is bottom and the bottom is top. Now join the ends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s in your hands is an authentic Möbius (often written Moebius) strip. As you admire your handiwork, consider that as simple as this device is, it was not “discovered" until the mid-19th century. I wonder about that “discovery", though. Surely people had made paper loops before, even put twists in them, inadvertently or otherwise. Thus, it isn’t the strip itself that the German mathematicians August Ferdinand Möbius and Johann Benedict Listing “discovered" in 1858. They discovered its curious properties, and started—as mathematicians do—investigating them mathematically.

In this case, that will need instructions mathematically encoded—like “give one end of the strip a twist". Which is how mathematicians come up with intriguing definitions. Take this one:

A smooth paper Möbius band of aspect ratio l is a smooth isometric mapping I : Ml ® R3, where Ml is the flat Möbius band {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ml = ([0, 1] × [0, l])/ ~, (x, 0) ~ (1 − x, l)

I don’t know what all that means. I assume there’s a twist implicit somewhere in there.

That definition is from a recent paper (“The Optimal Paper Moebius Band", Richard Evan Schwartz, 21 September 2023, https://arxiv.org/pdf/2308.12641.pdf) that addresses a problem you will easily run into, if you keep making Möbius strips. Try a short thought experiment about this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In my instructions above, I suggested starting with a paper strip an inch wide, 12 inches long. Even in visualizing such a strip, you can imagine easily twisting one end. The longer and narrower the strip, the easier it is to apply a twist. Not too narrow, though—wielding the scissors on it, again as above, will get difficult.

But think now of shorter, wider strips. 10 inches long, 2 wide? Still pretty easily twisted. 9 long, 3 wide? Doable, but not quite as easy. 8 long, 4 wide? You may manage, but it’s hard.

6 long, 6 wide? Is it even possible? Then I offer you one that’s 1 inch long, 12 wide—the first strip, of course, turned sideways. You’ll find it hard to even think clearly of twisting that one, let alone actually doing it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s going on here? We are changing the “aspect ratio" of these strips—the ratio between the length and the width. The first had an aspect ratio of 12 (12 / 1), and that was easily twisted. We steadily reduced the ratio—5, 3, 2, 1 and finally 1/12, or 0.083333. With each reduction, the twist became more difficult to accomplish; at some point, impossible.

Question: What is the minimum aspect ratio that allows the twist that produces a Möbius strip?

No surprise: this question got mathematicians’ noses twitching. But like so many other easily-stated mathematical propositions, this one resisted a solution for years. The mathematicians Charles Weaver and Benjamin Halpern studied the problem in detail and actually proposed a minimum aspect ratio, in a 1977 paper. But they could not prove it. This became known as the Halpern-Weaver conjecture: that the minimum aspect ratio to produce a Möbius strip is Ö3—the square root of 3, or about 1.73. That is, if your strip is an inch wide, it must be at least 1.73 inches long for you to be able to twist it and make a Möbius strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It took another 46 years, but that Ö3 is no longer a conjecture. In the paper I’ve cited above, Richard E Schwartz, a mathematician at my alma mater, Brown University, proves the Halpern-Weaver conjecture. Let me admit right away that in reading the paper, I’m out of my depth in a matter of three paragraphs—when, in fact, he introduces the definition above involving “smooth isometric mapping".

But here are two steps he took that were crucial for his proof.

First, he flattened Möbius strips to see if that gave him any insights. Second, he identified certain line segments on the strips that form what he called a “T-pattern". He sliced across one of these flattened strips, along the base of a T-pattern. The shape that the sliced strip takes, he had concluded three years earlier, is a parallelogram—one in which opposite sides are parallel. But that’s wrong. For, it’s an untwisted loop that produces a parallelogram. A Möbius strip produces, instead, a trapezoid—in which one pair of opposite sides is parallel, the other is not. Yes, even an accomplished mathematician can make such an “idiotic mistake" (Schwartz’s own words, certainly the first time I’ve encountered that phrase in an academic paper). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Repeating his calculations with this correction, Schwartz was “amazed and delighted" to find that the minimum aspect ratio for a Möbius strip was “Ö3 right on the nose!" (Certainly the first time I’ve encountered those two phrases in an academic paper as well.)

Yet, as I later heard from Prof. Schwartz, something else about his result was even more satisfying. “There is a beautiful ‘optimal model’," he wrote, “which you get by cleverly ‘gift-wrapping’ an equilateral triangle with a Möbius band." This is analogous to the idea that a sphere has the smallest surface area that can enclose a given volume—which is why bubbles are not pyramids or cubes, but spheres.

In turn, I’m delighted that thinking about Möbius strips leads me all the way to another favourite, bubbles. Take a bow, Prof. Schwartz. Better still, take a twist, Prof. Schwartz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.

