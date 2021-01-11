Twitter blocks Trump but it’s a case of too little too late

Despite the symbolism of the #stophateforprofit movement, the truth is that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have hardly been dented. They have been doing too little to moderate the content that is spread by using their platforms. They claim that the artificial intelligence (AI) they use is up to the task of winnowing out the truly despicable content that some people choose to post online. Despite these claims, sweat shops exist in the US for outsourced work that involves having a bunch of low-paid employees view gruesome videos posted online by the dark underbelly of humanity. I have written in this space before that these sweat shops have been documented to drive their workers to psychological breaking points while doing their traumatic jobs. The fact that such sweat shops exist is testament to the fact that the “AI can do everything" approach does not work.