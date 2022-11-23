Twitter folding its wings would not necessarily be a bad outcome4 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:40 AM IST
The network effect of time is far more valuable than of social media platforms that mostly waste it
Intellectuals, Indian or otherwise, are not happy with Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. Many of them have been threatening to leave the digital public square and move to Mastodon, which is something like Twitter, but not quite like it—if you’re not familiar with it.