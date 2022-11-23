Twitter folding its wings would not necessarily be a bad outcome

In short, the world is worried about what will happen if Twitter shuts down. Nonetheless, the chances of the platform shutting down are rather minimal. And this is because Twitter has the ‘network effect’ working for it. In simple words, this implies that one is on Twitter because everyone else is on it, and everyone else is on the platform because everyone else they know is also on it. The larger point here is that the greater the number of people connected to any particular network, the more valuable it is to people who are already a part of it. And hence, such a network almost always has some business case because it takes on a life of its own.