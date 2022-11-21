Twitter has been hollowed out almost entirely by Elon Musk4 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:41 PM IST
So drastic have been his actions that its very survival is in question
"RIP Twitter" has been trending on Twitter. Naturally, everyone who complained about the platform being a hell site is now gushing about the joy it brought to their lives and how much they will miss it. That’s pure Twitter for you. Fortunately, Twitter is not going to die today or tomorrow. But there have been fears that it would go dark at some point.