Twitter has been hollowed out almost entirely by Elon Musk

Musk likes to surround himself with loyalists and he has revelled in having such a fanbase on Twitter, primarily responding to him with messages of praise. Those who stand up to correct him are shown the door. The thin-skinned billionaire has fired several engineers who openly criticized him. Musk may say that he values excellence, but it stands to reason that many of the smartest people at Twitter have now left.

