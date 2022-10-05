Twitter may reel from a culture shock under Musk ownership4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Tesla’s owner should remember media isn’t just about engineering
Tesla’s owner should remember media isn’t just about engineering
Listen to this article
Elon Musk is reviving his $54.20 takeover bid for Twitter, perhaps because he doesn’t want to go through a legal process that divulges more embarrassing text messages. We don’t know exactly why Musk is carrying out this year’s most spectacular corporate U-turn, but the vitriol that Musk and Twitter have flung at one another is set to be hastily swept under the carpet as paperwork is signed. Twitter has confirmed it received his letter and that it intends to close the transaction. The deal, in other words, might actually happen.