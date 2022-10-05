Twitter may reel from a culture shock under Musk ownership

Musk, for instance, has said he wants to authenticate all real humans on the site. So he could ask engineers to shrink the total number of spambots from around 5% to under 1%. While other CEOs might give them a few years to do it, he might set far stiffer goals. Musk has a record of asking the impossible of his companies, while creating a reality distortion field for the rest of us about what they will achieve. In 2019, he told investors that by 2020 Tesla would put a million driverless robo-taxis on the roads, able to drive themselves anywhere in the world under any conditions. It never happened. The same year, he said his Neuralink chip would go into a human brain by 2020. So far, only monkeys have implants.