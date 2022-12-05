Twitter under Musk could well survive the way Telegram did4 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 11:16 PM IST
A low-cost operation won’t be pretty but can be financially viable
A social network, privately run by a billionaire free-speech advocate, on a shoestring budget, hosting politicians with millions of followers, and with very loose content rules. Sound familiar? That’s the direction Twitter is going under Elon Musk, but it’s also the current iteration of Telegram, a messaging and broadcasting app that’s relatively unknown in the US and more than double Twitter’s size, with about 700 million active users, and even fewer staff.