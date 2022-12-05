Twitter under Musk could well survive the way Telegram did

Importantly for Musk, having fewer rules is also cheaper, since you don’t need thousands of content moderators and policy staff to enforce them. While Facebook has an estimated 15,000 moderators, Telegram gets by with only a few hundred. Musk again is moving in that direction, having recently cut 80% of Twitter’s contractors who were mostly enforcing its content rules. In Musk speak, this is pulling Twitter back toward being more of a ‘tech firm’ where engineers and computer programmers are the rock stars, not policy staff. Sure, the latter have helped stop Twitter from undermining democracy, but they also weigh on business margins.