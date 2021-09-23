Twitter’s quest for innovation reveals a scattergun approach

Super Follows’ anaemic start follows a string of offerings that haven’t quite taken off. After Twitter unveiled its Tip Jar payment feature in May, security researchers discovered potential privacy issues that should have been caught in its testing phase. About a month later, the company released its first-ever paid subscription offering called Twitter Blue, which allows users to organize saved tweets into folders, get access to colour themes, and delay the appearance of posts for as much as 30 seconds for possible revision. That product is still in the process of undergoing tests, but promises to appeal mostly to a few power users. And finally, Twitter shuttered Fleets, its knockoff version of Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories, just months after launch.