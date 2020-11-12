Twitterstorms are rarely as significant as they seem

Seventeen million is a drop in the bucket. But that in itself doesn’t make it unrepresentative; it is the composition of its user base that does. The typical Twitter user is young, male, urban and upper-middle-class. Conversations on twitter are dominated by the concerns of this class, which is evident from the disproportionate weight given to minor events in metros and other large cities, over life and death situations of our rural and low-income populations. To cite a recent example, a half-hour power cut in Mumbai was sufficient to cause a raging debate on Twitter, while the floods ravaging Bihar hardly received any attention. Also, we all don’t tweet with the same frequency. A study by Pew Research on US Twitter users found that the most prolific top 10% of them accounted for 80% of tweets.