Two big gaps in our vaccination programme that need attention

Each subcentre is supposed to serve a population of 5,000. In practice, the number served varies, as does the count of villages or urban wards, with their distances from the subcentre varying from 2km to 10km. India has over 150,000 subcentres. The capacity can only be determined by details at the subcentre level—the actual presence of trained personnel, the time available for covid vaccinations without compromising other public health programmes and emergency services, refrigeration facilities at the PHC and sufficiency of ice boxes for distribution to subcentres, transportation adequacy for the movement of ice boxes, and more. That this system has been effective in handling polio and the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccines is no assurance on covid vaccine capacity because polio is an oral dose given to children, not an injection, and the BCG injection is only given to infants; moreover, the numbers handled in any given period are much smaller.

