Two sacred theories of cricket that have long endured

India’s melodramatic triumph in Australia has reinforced two bad cricket notions. One is that captaincy is an important element in the sport. The other is that dull, laborious and circumspect batting, the craft of Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rahul Dravid before him, is a form of genius.

These two ideas might seem unrelated, but they are connected by their hidden lure—a tribute to ordinariness.

In sports, spectacular individual talent hogs all the attention, but on some days, the commoners achieve extraordinary results. And when that happens fans love it because in the triumph of the ordinary they see the glory of the regular guy, like them. And they then convey that exaggerated compliment, “He’s a team player." Across many sports, the spectacular player is often ‘selfish’ and ‘not a match-winner’, while the unspectacular player is often ‘a team player’, a great captain, and even selfless, hardworking, nice, loyal, sober and humble. It is, after all, a world where the lousy story of the hare and the tortoise has endured down the ages.

This is at the heart of the enduring legacy of Dravid, and the giant statue that is being built of Pujara, who faced more than 35 overs by himself to make 56 runs.

Not for a moment am I suggesting that plodders who survive on the cricket pitch for long durations are not as effective as more spectacular players. Their endurance tires bowlers out and slowly deprives the cricket ball of potency. My argument is not against their worth, but the misunderstanding of why are they are so effective. Their value emerges not from genius, but from its absence. They are able to endure because they do not try to do too many things with the bat because they can’t; they do not have a wide range of strokes. A Virat Kohli, like Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara before him, has too many answers to every ball. His genius is a perpetual call to action, and in this action lies the risk of dismissal.

As in life, so in cricket, endurance isn’t a talent, but a consequence of being unspectacular. The exaltation of endurance is primarily an intervention by intellectuals in sports analysis. Common fans only react to what is exciting. They may like a good underdog arc, but it needs to be entertaining. This sort of objectivity is repulsive to the intellectual, who needs ambiguity to have something to say. For this he leans on class and aesthetics. But in the intellectual, too, exists a tortoise. And so in players who do not have aesthetic beauty, the intellectual then finds another ambiguous thing—grit. This adjective appears many times in paeans to limited batsmen like Nasser Hussain, Steve Waugh and Dravid, and now to Pujara, who took some body blows in Australia.

Grit is often a private compulsion that has the appearance of heroic service. Like how a serious poet who is incapable of writing a racy thriller acquires the stoic image of an artist who has refuted the rewards of commercial success.

When athletes acquire ambiguous titles like ‘gritty’ or ‘team player’, they automatically become political figures. And that is what unspectacular players in all sports usually become. When fans vote for the cricketer they consider the most valuable, it is never a Tendulkar or Lara who wins. It is usually a Dravid or a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This leads us to the second bad theory that India’s triumph in Australia has made more sacred than it already was.

After India won the Test series, former cricketers, professional commentators and those come free celebrated the captaincy of default captain Ajinkya Rahane, and denounced the general leadership of Kohli, who had left the series midway to be close to his newborn.

The denunciation of the leadership of a player of Kohli’s calibre is familiar. The world has a confused relationship with the spectacular. Fans love them, but are disenchanted by the unattainable stature they themselves have granted. And they then elevate the unspectacular through subjective means, like cricket captaincy. In recent times, a player who is considered a great cricket captain is seldom a genius and always ‘a team player’ or gritty or has other dubious attributes, like ‘cunning’—consider Waugh, Sourav Ganguly, or Dhoni.

As a result, many cricket sides have two distinct figures—a player who has the highest stature, and the captain. And that is fertile ground for politics. The exaggerated place of a captain emerges from an erroneous sacred opinion that cricket is a team sport. This when at any given moment in cricket, only an individual is engaged, except during a run. Yes, yes, there are strategies and tactics, and things done in tandem, but they are all subordinate to the fact that every game is a string of individual feats.

Many things a captain does are banal. Like placing the field and rotating bowlers. The more substantial actions involve exerting influence in picking players, communicating with players and the management, analysing problems and making others accept the analysis. Here, a player with the highest stature is often more influential than the captain. It would be naive to imagine that Tendulkar lost any influence over team composition or his teammates after he lost his captaincy.

But there was a month, I remember, when the outcome of a whole tournament was influenced by the stature of a captain who was not the best player in his side. It was the 1992 World Cup, when 39-year-old Imran Khan led an inexperienced team to victory. But usually, a cricket captain is merely the world’s rebuke to a spectacular genius.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

