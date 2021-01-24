Two sacred theories of cricket that have long endured

Not for a moment am I suggesting that plodders who survive on the cricket pitch for long durations are not as effective as more spectacular players. Their endurance tires bowlers out and slowly deprives the cricket ball of potency. My argument is not against their worth, but the misunderstanding of why are they are so effective. Their value emerges not from genius, but from its absence. They are able to endure because they do not try to do too many things with the bat because they can’t; they do not have a wide range of strokes. A Virat Kohli, like Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara before him, has too many answers to every ball. His genius is a perpetual call to action, and in this action lies the risk of dismissal.