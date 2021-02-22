Uber’s loss of a UK labour case could impact gig firms

At the time, I said that gig-businesses would take heart from the California victory and hope to replicate this success across the US and beyond. Uber has faced its share of legal troubles outside the US. It conceded defeat in China and sold out to Didi Chuxing, its largest competitor there. It has also been facing flak in Europe and the UK. In France, Uber lost a decision at the country’s top court last year, meaning that its drivers had the right to be considered employees. In other parts of Europe, such as Germany, Italy and Spain, Uber’s labour practices have raised the hackles of local taxi unions, which have so far been able to convince lawmakers to limit its availability.