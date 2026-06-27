Another British prime minister has resigned. Sir Keir Starmer is the sixth to quit since 2016 and the fifth to stay less than five years at No. 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of British premiers.
UK awaits new PM as US and Iran seek a breakthrough
SummaryBritain is preparing for another change at No. 10 Downing Street, Washington is doing all it can to coax Tehran into a lasting deal, and the world is hoping for a period of much-needed stability.
Another British prime minister has resigned. Sir Keir Starmer is the sixth to quit since 2016 and the fifth to stay less than five years at No. 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of British premiers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More