“It’s neatly ironic that the 10th anniversary of the Brexit vote should have been marked this week by yet another prime ministerial resignation,” a Guardian report went on to say. “The two things aren’t directly related—the intense pressure put on Keir Starmer to step down was partly down to his own political flaws. But the rise in the polls of Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s populist right-wing party that morphed out of the Brexit-obsessed far-right Ukip (UK Independence Party founded in 1993), was a key factor,” it added.