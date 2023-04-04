The UK could take lessons on climate prep from Bangladesh

The UK could take lessons on climate prep from Bangladesh1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The UK is "strikingly unprepared" for the effects of climate change, warns the Climate Change Committee. While poorer nations have had a clearer focus on adaptation for longer, policy gaps are holding back climate resilience globally. The UK's situation is particularly serious, having suffered wildfires, drought and the highest rate of heat-related excess mortality, while public spending on infrastructure and services has been low for years. The CCC recommends cross-governmental structures to ensure all-round adaptation, while research shows that transformational rather than incremental measures are the most effective. The British government is set to publish its third national adaptation program in mid-2023.
For anyone who has sweated through record-high temperatures or waded through floodwater, it will come as no surprise that Britain is “strikingly unprepared" for the effects of climate change. That’s the conclusion of a recent report published by the Climate Change Committee, the UK’s independent advisory body on climate policy to the government.