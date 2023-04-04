The UK could take lessons on climate prep from Bangladesh

Poorer nations have had a clearer focus on adaptation for longer. In response to Germany’s catastrophic floods in 2021, which killed 196 people, Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, wrote an op-ed explaining how rich nations could learn from his home country. Though regularly struck by cyclones and floods, Bangladesh invested in minimizing the loss of human lives when disasters strike and now boasts “one of the best disaster warning systems, with evacuation plans and shelters." That’s not to say developing countries don’t need more help with sustainable development, or that the UK is uniquely ill-prepared in the rich world. As the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report summarized, policy gaps are holding back climate resilience everywhere. While investment in adaptation measures is increasing, it still represents a small portion of total green finance and is insufficient for the huge task at hand. It’s also being held back by the very problems we’re trying to cope with. As losses pile up, more money is directed at repairing the damage than safeguarding the future.

