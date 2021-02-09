Ultra-long US Treasury bonds are an ultra-long shot, frankly

The interest rates demanded for longer-dated bonds are almost always higher than those of their shorter-dated equivalents, for obvious reasons. Yields on 30-year bonds are currently about 1.82 percentage points more than those on two-year notes. That difference, or spread, is above the median of 1.22 percentage points since 1980. The spread between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds is about 0.79 percentage point, above the median of 0.35 percentage point over the long term. As such, in today’s environment, it is still more cost effective for the Treasury to issue and refinance shorter-dated debt than to issue longer-dated debt.

