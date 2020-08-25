Umbrella entities for digital payments are on their way

And then there is the question of whether the trade-off is even worth it. Replicating the NPCI infrastructure will require heavy investments, especially because this time around, we will need to ensure that all the participants in one NUE can seamlessly interact with those in every other. As much as it may be technically possible to make each umbrella entity interoperable with every other, doing so while still maintaining the security of the underlying infrastructure is going to be difficult and expensive. And then there is the cost of the additional regulatory burden that RBI will have to shoulder, now that the banking-sector regulator will have to manage not just one but multiple umbrella entities.