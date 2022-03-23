Underlying value of crypto is real world utility

DeFi startups today offer crypto-based lending and borrowing, hedging and staking, on-chain asset management and other innovative financial services. Wyoming in the US has attracted several such projects with its progressive regulations. Business use-cases such as these built on the Ethereum network appreciate the value of its token, Ether. This is true for other blockchain networks and layers-2 chains as well. Each of these networks has its native token—Chainlink has LINK; Solana, its eponymous token—and the token’s value reflects the utility of the network.