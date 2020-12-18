Understand the difference between luck and skill to assess your returns

Finally, the “so-what". To what extent can our conclusions from these comparisons be extended into the future? When is change necessary? If you are happy with the result, should you stay the course? If your results aren’t great, do you need to make changes? If our goal is to predict what will deliver superior returns in the year ahead, let us reflect on the inputs. While there are many factors, here are some to consider. The investor’s skill, whether it is regarding instrument selection, asset allocation or execution is likely to persist. The processes followed, whether they be research, investment or risk management, are also contributors. However, it is important to assess whether the investment environment has changed. If so, what worked in the past may not work in the future. Winners in a bull market are often different from winners in a flat market.