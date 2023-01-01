Unfortunate return of the end of history

That brings us to the most important question for the year ahead. If the war ends in 2023 – as seems likely – will we return to the polarized status quo ante? Or will we find a new common project? We need not look far. As hot as the summer of 2022 was, it will probably be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives. Climate change is a challenge that should unite not just Western democracies but all the world’s governments. That may seem an unlikely outcome in the near term, but we must not stop working toward it. @Project Syndicate