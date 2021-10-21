Unfriending itself won’t make Facebook’s problems go away

But these stats on harmful content, which Facebook shares in quarterly ‘transparency reports’, have a problem. Researchers have long been sceptical of such reports from Big Tech, according to Ben Wagner, an assistant professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who co-wrote a study in February about their limitations. He pointed out that the German government sued Facebook in 2019 for misleading regulators by, among other things, noting only certain categories of user complaints in data it was required to share with them. Facebook, which the government ordered to pay a €2 million fine, said it had complied with Germany’s law on transparency and that some aspects of the law “lacked clarity." It reserved the right to appeal.