Union Budget 2023: What the common man wants from Nirmala Sitharaman?

As we near the release of Budget 2023, being the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 elections, there are high expectations of a common man from the government to increase the disposable income. The Indian economy, having been hit from the last couple of years on account of the Covid pandemic, followed by the Ukraine war and its consequent effect of inflation, has slowly started recovering, which has arisen the hopes of the common man We discuss below some common expectations from the upcoming budget for different category of taxpayers: