Union budget: What you see ain’t always what you get

The second reason for Sitharaman’s current thrift might be the weapon of “supplementary demand for grants" in her possession. These are approvals sought from Parliament for expenditure in excess of what is approved in the budget. For example, she has already received approval for additional expenditure of ₹5.6 trillion in the current year through two supplementary demands raised on 17 August and 12 January. This is higher than the 2021-22 capital expenditure budget of ₹5.54 trillion. A third demand, to finance expenditure till 31 March, is already in the works. This obviates the need to lump all spending in the budget, which instead can be used as a platform for lofty claims and shows of fiscal rectitude.

