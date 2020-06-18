Opinion | Universalize food entitlements to avert hunger and aid growth

Also, the scheme leaves out millions of families. These are not necessarily households that aren’t poor, even though they may have been excluded from the priority criteria of the NFSA. Since the identification of who is eligible has been done on the basis of data that is almost a decade old, it might exclude many who have either been rendered jobless in the course of the economic slowdown or later during the lockdown. Unfortunately, at a time when even elementary data collection is difficult, there is no way to identify those not on the NFSA list who may need a food subsidy because of their changed circumstances. There are also several others who have failed to get their entitled food supplies due to technical and administrative hurdles. With the “one nation, one ration card" plan unlikely to be fully implemented before next year, the risk of a large chunk of beneficiaries losing out on their official entitlements is high. The only way out is to make the PDS universal at least for the next six months.