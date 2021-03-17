Universities must reopen to a better normal after covid

So, when campuses open, properly designed online learning must be used to make time for the most important aspect of education: in-person engagement. Adoption of the flipped classroom—where we reserve in-person classroom time for engaging two-way activities, while using online content and pre-reading to accomplish one-way communication—is one part of the solution. This is no longer a new idea, and many universities, including both ours, understand that students need to marinate in the content. The science of learning tells us that learning is most effective when students are curious, and dopamine is released in the brain. Students absorb material best when they struggle but then receive timely coaching, and when they discover and apply concepts. Discussions, performances and projects can activate this.