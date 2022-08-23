Unpredictable inflation makes an ideal policy rate harder to set

Predicting inflation is difficult even in the best of times. Andrew Atkeson and Lee E. Ohanian surprised many when they showed in 2001 that naïve inflation forecasts had a better record than inflation forecasts from sophisticated models based on the Phillips Curve, which famously maps the tricky choice between inflation and economic activity (‘Are Phillips Curves Useful for Forecasting Inflation?’, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, 2001). In other words, someone would be better off simply assuming that inflation this year will be the same as in the previous year rather than depending on statistical models based on a battery of economic variables. However, such naïve inflation forecasts would obviously work better when the cost of living is relatively stable over the years, like a calm sea. The record would look different when the inflation trajectory suddenly changes, as it did this year. Just banking on the hope that inflation will continue on its old path will not do the trick in times such as these.