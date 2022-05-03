Unravelling the full potential of the play-and-earn gaming ecosystem

A lot of the concerns around sustainable inflow and upfront capital investment can be solved by Gaming Guilds, composed of investors, gamers, and managers who purchase in-game items like land and in-game assets in the form of NFTs, and then lend them to new players who may want to try out the new format, earning yields by using those gaming assets in the respective virtual worlds. The guilds then take profit from the player by sharing a portion of their earnings, as well as the rent paid to the guild. The aim is to facilitate participation of individuals and communities in P&E games without upfront capital.